Ready Meals in Japan Research Report 2021

The closure of offices due to COVID-19 has had a marked negative impact on sales of chilled ready meals, especially those sold through convenience stores. Chilled ready meals relies heavily on lunch sales to office workers. Indeed, buying bento boxes from convenience stores is one of the most popular lunch options for office workers. Major convenience store chains reported sharp declines in sales after the state of emergency was declared in Japan. Notably, those convenience stores with outlets i…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858417-ready-meals-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-vegetables-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lcd-tv-panel-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/weatherization-services-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anti-microbial-plastics-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chilled ready meals suffers as a result of office closures

Strong performances in the frozen, dried and shelf stable ready meals segments

Leaders see share eroded due to decline in chilled ready meals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for meal kits beyond COVID-19

Enduring demand amongst consumers working at home

Opportunities for targeting consumer interest in new culinary experiences

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105