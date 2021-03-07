Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Australia Research Report 2021

Due to panic-buying in the early stages of the pandemic, the stagnating processed fruits and vegetables saw a recovery in value and volume sales. Consumers were stockpiling products in preparation for a prolonged lockdown and for their long shelf life as well as affordability. This is set to see value growth boosted from 1% in 2019 to a projected 5% in 2020, with shelf stable tomatoes moving from a decline in 2019 to a prediction of 8% value growth. However, this unprecedented demand led to supp…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to stockpiling for shelf stable tomatoes, causing supply issues

Australian potato farmers struggle against competition from European companies

Simplot Australia retains its lead, as private label players improve their share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth returns to pre-COVID-19 levels from 2022, however, concerns surrounding preservatives and sugar stifle sales

Shelf stable beans continue to drive sales, however, consumers will return to purchasing fresh fruit, dampening growth

Consumers move away from processed food, dampening growth over the forecast period

