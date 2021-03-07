Baked Goods in Peru Research Report 2020-2026

Dessert mixes are expected to see strong growth in 2020, due to the increase in the number of consumers taking up baking during the lockdown period in the first part of 2020. As people spend more time at home, and are no longer able to engage in previous hobbies, more Peruvians are finding relaxation in baking. Dessert mixes therefore saw a spike in demand during lockdown, with this product offering convenience for making delicious home-cooked desserts quickly and easily. Jelly and pudding mixes…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264265-baked-goods-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vitamin-b12-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-testing-and-analytical-services-market-size-study-by-service-type-bioanalytical-testing-method-development-validation-raw-material-testing-stability-testing-microbial-testing-and-others-by-end-user-medical-device-companies-pharmaceutical-biopharmaceutical-companies-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ductile-cast-iron-pipes-market-size-study-by-type-standard-type-and-special-type-by-application-sewage-and-water-supply-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-c-raf-kinase-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dessert mixes see strong growth in 2020 due to popularity of baking during lockdown

Panificadora Bimbo del Perú retains its lead in baked goods in 2020, while Productos Unión faces supply challenges

Artisanal products continue to dominate in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health trend will remain important in bread into the forecast period with increasing use of native seeds, while convenience will drive growth of packaged varieties

The drive to consume fewer carbohydrates will limit growth of baked goods into the forecast period

Negrita looks to rebrand in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105