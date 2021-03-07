Tea in Kenya Research Report 2020-2026

At home consumption of tea is expected to increase significantly in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and home seclusion. The Ministry of Health in Kenya advised consumers to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 in order to curb the spread of the virus in the country. As many consumers began working at home following the outbreak of COVID-19, consumers are expected to purchase more tea from retail channels as they consume more hot drinks at home whilst they are working.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264105-tea-in-kenya
Euromonitor International’s Tea in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disc-brake-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-fixed-caliper-floating-caliper-sliding-caliper-by-application-passenger-vehicle-commercial-vehicle-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-scaffolds-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-upright-basses-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-razor-blade-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25
Table of Contents
Tea in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion boosts sales in times of COVID-19
Foodservice closures negatively impact sales as companies struggle with job losses
Dynamic competitive landscape dominated by domestic players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice set to make swift recovery as outlets reopen
Prices to remain low to account for overproduction
Forecast period will be characterised by brand innovation
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
Contact Details
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105