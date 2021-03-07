Carbonates in Kenya Research Report 2020-2026

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kenya, there have been a number of measures implemented nationally in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the country. These measures included the closure of foodservice outlets such as bars and restaurants around the country which is expected to restrict on-trade volume growth in 2020, so that on-trade volume growth will be lower than the end of the review period. Carbonates are popular products sold in bars and restaurants, and so foodservice closures.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Carbonates in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Carbonates faces reduced demand following foodservice closures

Consumer buying habits alter as a result of economic hardship

No sign of bubble bursting for Coca-Cola in Kenya

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness to put a dent in carbonates in the coming year

Healthy lifestyles to drive growth of tonic water

An influx of smaller brands to shake up carbonates in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

