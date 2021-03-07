Energy Drinks in Kenya Research Report 2020-2026

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to contribute to restricted sales in 2020. Travel restrictions were imposed in Kenya following the outbreak of COVID-19 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 between different countries by minimizing the movement of people between countries.
Euromonitor International's Energy Drinks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Energy Drinks in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Travel restrictions to hit energy drinks in COVID-19 pandemic
Ban on sports events to restrict sales
The work from home trend is expected to hinder growth in energy drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and fitness trends to drive growth in energy drinks
Brands to focus on PR to stay afloat in the coming years
Lifestyle changes to drive innovation and product development in energy drinks
