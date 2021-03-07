Energy Drinks in Kenya Research Report 2020-2026

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to contribute to restricted sales in 2020. Travel restrictions were imposed in Kenya following the outbreak of COVID-19 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 between different countries by minimizing the movement of people between countries.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368285-energy-drinks-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bronzing-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hospital-outsourcing-market-size-study-by-type-public-private-by-service-healthcare-it-clinical-services-business-services-transportation-services-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, S

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd40-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

hanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lithium-metal-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Energy Drinks in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Travel restrictions to hit energy drinks in COVID-19 pandemic

Ban on sports events to restrict sales

The work from home trend is expected to hinder growth in energy drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and fitness trends to drive growth in energy drinks

Brands to focus on PR to stay afloat in the coming years

Lifestyle changes to drive innovation and product development in energy drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105