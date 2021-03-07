Global Debit Cards in Thailand Market Research Report forecast year

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand during 2020 was evident in the strong declines as seen in the debit card transactions over the course of the year. The positive growth recorded in difficult resections during 2019 turned negative over the course of 2020, with double-digit declines recorded in debit card transactions value as consumers reduced their spending overall due to the pressure on household incomes that has arisen from the economic uncertainty that has emerged in the wake of…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Debit Cards in Thailand

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has a negative impact on debit cards transitions and ATM transactions

Debit cards’ status as in-person payment method means transactions value declines

Fewer debit cards in circulation as COVID-19 inhibits use of this payment method

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A robust recovery expected for debit card transactions

Marketing likely to be the key to securing new debit card customers

Chip and pin revolution set to improve security, making debit cards more appealing

CATEGORY DATA

