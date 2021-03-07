GhPackaging Industry in Ukrainehyjg Research Report 2020-2026

Ukraine’s economy has contracted significantly in 2020, with real GDP declining by 6% compared to a 3% rise in 2019. Inflation has increased by 5% and unemployment has jumped from 2019’s 8% rate to 10% in 2020, as a result of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Purchasing power has dropped and consumers are focused on low-cost solutions, prompting a return to the popularity of bulk size packaging formats and family value packs of products in a range of categories. Price-sensitivity is se..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367855-packaging-industry-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Ukraine report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/advanced-materials-for-extreme-environments-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiovascular-information-system-market-size-study-by-type-cvis-cpacs-by-mode-of-operation-web-based-on-site-and-cloud-based-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd40-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-attached-storage-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Packaging Industry in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Plastic prevails in food packaging in 2019, though faces challenges in some areas due to demand shifts in products

Smaller formats in soft drinks and larger packs in coffee see rising demand in 2019

Small-sized packaging formats in alcoholic drinks benefit from on-the-go consumption trend in 2019

Despite improved economy, purchasing power remains low, prompting producers in beauty and personal care packaging to continue to cater to price-sensitivity in 2019

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105