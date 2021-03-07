Credit Cards in Austria Research Report 2020-2026

With cash usage in decline throughout Austria, credit cards continue to gain a growing share of consumer payments. In addition, the massive rise in e-commerce following the COVID-19 outbreak has also helped to support this trend. Although consumer spending was negatively impacted by the pandemic and resulting restrictions, the portion of payments accounted for by credit cards has increased as consumers continue to move away from cash. Online shopping and delivery are already well-developed in Au..

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Austria report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Credit Cards in Austria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising e-commerce sales off-set by reduced travel due to COVID-19

Adoption of credit cards with revolving credit limited by popularity of charge cards

Leading brands looking to widen product offers to attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading brands focus on increasing consumer awareness of credit cards

Credit cards expected to outperform debit and charge cards

Growth threatened by wider acceptance of MasterCard Debit

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 7 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 11 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 12 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 13 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-201

….continued

