Herbal/Traditional Products in the United Arab Emirates Research Report 2021

While herbal/traditional products is predicted to record healthy current value growth in 2020 supported by higher than average unit prices, volume growth for many of its categories is set to slow due to increasing price sensitivity as a result of the pandemic. Nevertheless, demand for many herbal/traditional products including herbal/traditional topical analgesics, herbal/traditional dermatologicals, herbal/traditional digestive remedies and herbal/traditional sleep aids is still expected to gro…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ascent of health awareness fuels demand for immunity-boosting herbal/traditional products

Government campaign to warn consumers of the dangers linked to false cures and quick fixes

Highly fragmented competitive environment dominated by “others”

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Younger generations become increasingly exposed to, and targeted by, herbal/traditional products

Solid demand predicted for herbal/traditional products over forecast period despite ongoing price sensitivity and likely population contraction

Herbal/traditional digestive enzymes set to record solid growth over the forecast period as some consumers likely to return to poor eating habits

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

