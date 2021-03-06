Analgesics in the United Arab Emirates Research Report 2021

The emergence of COVID-19 caused a great deal of damage to the overall retailing landscape in Q1 2020, with a number of lockdown measures starting in March requiring residents to obtain police permits even to visit a grocery store. While lockdown measures started to be relaxed from April 24, strict social distancing requirements lasted until May 28. In addition, during this period, mass employment resulted in population contraction by at least 10%, which has significantly reduced the consumer ba…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857897-analgesics-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/testing-inspection-and-certification-tic-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pasta-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crm-outsourcing-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/popcorn-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Expatriate exodus due to COVID-19 to reduce consumer base for analgesics over 2020

Topical pain relief remains popular with herbal/traditional products gaining share

Local players poised to grow amid push to localise due to pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce set to expand further in response to COVID-19

Uncertainty over purchasing habits and expatriate population

Herbal/traditional variants to outperform standard topical analgesics

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105