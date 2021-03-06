Analgesics in the United Arab Emirates Research Report 2021

The emergence of COVID-19 caused a great deal of damage to the overall retailing landscape in Q1 2020, with a number of lockdown measures starting in March requiring residents to obtain police permits even to visit a grocery store. While lockdown measures started to be relaxed from April 24, strict social distancing requirements lasted until May 28. In addition, during this period, mass employment resulted in population contraction by at least 10%, which has significantly reduced the consumer ba…
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Expatriate exodus due to COVID-19 to reduce consumer base for analgesics over 2020
Topical pain relief remains popular with herbal/traditional products gaining share
Local players poised to grow amid push to localise due to pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce set to expand further in response to COVID-19
Uncertainty over purchasing habits and expatriate population
Herbal/traditional variants to outperform standard topical analgesics
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
…continued
