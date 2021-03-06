Global Travel in Cambodia Market Research Report forecast year

The initial impact of COVID-19 in Cambodia began in mid-March when the country closed its waterways and introduced restrictions on travellers from Italy, Germany, the US, France, Spain and Iran. Major business events that were set to take place between March and August were either postponed or entirely cancelled, greatly impacting business arrivals. Overall low-demand for travel forced many airline carriers such as Cambodia Airways to reduce their number of flights. By late March, government-enf…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801892-travel-in-cambodia

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Cambodia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/supply-chain-management-software-scms-market-2021-global-covid-19-impact-analysis-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hot-air-balloon-burners-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-share-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alkali-free-glass-fibers-market-segment-by-applications-manufacturers-regions-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-healthcare-iot-security-market-2021-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Travel in Cambodia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105