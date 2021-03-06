Global Lodging in Peru Market Research Report forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic will negatively impact lodgings in 2020 overall, with current value sales declining sharply. The lack of inbound arrivals because of the closure of borders and international travel bans will be the main reason for this. Hotels will be negatively impacted the most due to the number of cancellations happening between March and May. In order to combat this, four- and five-star hotels have been working with the government to contribute to the needs of Peru amidst the pandemic.

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Lodging in Peru

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sharp decline in inbound arrivals leads hotel sales to drop

Hotels offer rooms as workspaces amidst pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chain expansion will likely be postponed

Short-term rentals to be regulated over the forecast period

….….continued

