Soup in Spain Research Report 2021

Consumption of soup was already on the rise prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown periods are set to accelerate this trend as consumers are forced to remain at home and prepare more family meals. Chilled soup performed particularly well over the review period and is set to continue to do so in 2020. Chilled soup is popular as it contains fresh, natural ingredients and offers an experience close to that of home-made soup without the efforts and time involved in preparation. Its conveni…
Euromonitor International’s Soup in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change..
Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumption of soup accelerates during the pandemic
Leading players focus on organic and naturally healthy attributes
Gazpacho drives sales of chilled soup
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive outlook for soup
Price set to be an important factor going forward
Sustainability to remain key
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
