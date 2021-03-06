Soup in Malaysia Research Report 2021

Concerned about food shortages resulting from the measures to control COVID-19, many consumers stockpiled food prior to and during the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO). This favoured shelf stable soup which has a long shelf life and which can easily stored in the cupboard. Another benefit of shelf stable food is its convenience and simple preparation. This makes it particularly popular with those who have limited time to cook, or those who lack culinary skills. Prior to COVID-19 some si…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857706-soup-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/critical-illness-commercial-insurance-market-2021-hare-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nibp-cuffs-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop..

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-utilities-managements-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-28-8175180

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blotting-paper-global-industry-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shelf stable soup benefits from COVID-19-related stockpiling

Dehydrated and instant soup lack variety and freshness

Campbell Soup remains king thanks to strong distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dehydrated soup losing interest with little hope for improvement

Instant soup sales expected to stagnate as prices rise

Shelf stable soup the most promising area thanks to low prices and wider variety

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105