Ready Meals in Indonesia Research Report 2021

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, both value and volume growth are set to improve in 2020, with a predicted value growth of 7%, compared to 2019 recorded growth of 5%. When the large-scale social distancing policy was put in place, the demand for ready meals increased.

Sales were supported by consumers having to rely on home cooking and eating meals at home, especially from April to May when consumers were encouraged to stay indoors. As such, many people were required to work from home, and ready…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions saw consumers working from home, using ready meals as convenient food options

Frozen ready meals benefit from home delivery services, while dry ready meals are stockpiled

Sekar Bumi continues to benefit from its array of offerings, as e-commerce takes share from modern grocery retailers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume and value growth will increase each year; however, sales are challenged by shelf stable food options

Frozen ready meals drive the bulk of growth, benefiting from being convenient while offering healthy options

Small, family-run businesses and e-commerce are both set to grow across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

