Global Airlines in Norway Market Research Report forecast year

From late February 2020, international routes serving airports in Norway saw weaker demand and flight cancellations due to mounting concerns about the global spread of COVID-19. Air travel to and from the country subsequently came to a virtual standstill in mid-March after the government closed its borders to non-residents. International flights resumed in June, first to other Nordic countries – albeit only some regions in Sweden – and then to destinations across the EEA/Schengen area. However,…
Euromonitor International’s Airlines in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Airlines Offline, Airlines Online, Charter, Low Cost Carriers, Scheduled Airlines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Airlines in Norway
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
International routes hardest hit by COVID-19 fallout
Norwegian Air teeters on the edge of bankruptcy
RECOVERY
Health concerns and higher airfares likely to temper pace of recovery
Main players set to face further financial pressure and new challengers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020
….….continued
