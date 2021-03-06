Global Non-Grocery Specialists in Nigeria Market Research Report forecast year

With Nigeria officially in economic recession by the end of the second quarter of 2016, and the local currency continuing to depreciate, the environment for formal, modern stores that depend on the importation of products had become quite unfavourable. This has led to the exit of Truworths International Ltd’s apparel stores early in 2016. A scarcity of foreign exchange at official rates, as the Nigerian government restricted many “unessential” items from using foreign exchange from official sour…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/903011-non-grocery-specialists-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Non-Grocery Specialists in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vitamins-and-dietary-supplement-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-19

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Specialists.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fresh-noodles-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/data-warehouse-as-a-service-dwaas-market-2021-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-28

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Specialists market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-traffic-control-tower-consoles-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NON-GROCERY SPECIALISTS IN NIGERIA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105