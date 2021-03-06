RTD Tea in the United Kingdom Research Report 2020-2026

Coffee’s retail sales improved over the course of 2020. This was due to stockpiling during the lockdown and increased in-home consumption. The growth in retail sales offset the considerable decline suffered by the foodservice industry as establishments were forced to close. During lockdown, many consumers started buying equipment to brew their coffee at home, buoyed by greater in-home consumption. There was also an increase in the number of consumers buying products such as grinders, servers, po…
Euromonitor International’s Coffee in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Coffee in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Desire for comfort and indulgence during COVID-19 lockdown increases upmarket trend
Premiumisation trend results in growth of artisanal products and flavoured coffee launches
Foodservices hit by double-whammy of lockdown and coffee price increases
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued working from home to underpin growth of fresh and flavoured coffees
Demand for convenience and quality to influence coffee performance in post-pandemic India
E-commerce and subscription services set to grow in line with convenience and premiumisation trends
CATEGORY DATA
