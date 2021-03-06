RTD Tea in the United Kingdom Research Report 2020-2026

Bottled water had been suffering from a plastic backlash towards the end of the review period in the UK, which reached a peak in 2019 due to growing environmental awareness amongst local consumers and their willingness to reduce plastic waste. Alternative options of tap water, water filters to be used in the home or the roll-out of water refill stations had continued to place pressure on bottled water, while warnings from the World Health Organization informing consumers about microplastic pollu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257625-bottled-water-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ternary-power-lithium-battery-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-plug-in-relays-market-2020-industry-size-and-share-growth-business-challenges-investment-opportunities-demand-key-manufacturers-and-2026-forecast-research-report-2020-02-21

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-endocrine-testing-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rugged-notebook-market-size-study-by-type-fully-rugged-notebook-semi-rugged-notebook-and-ultra-rugged-notebook-by-application-industrial-government-military-defense-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Bottled Water in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

After a difficult 2019, off-trade demand for bottled water experiences recovery in 2020

Functional bottled water remains most dynamic performer but carbonated and flavoured options offer alternatives to carbonates

Danone Waters (UK & Ireland) Ltd maintains overall leadership of bottled water but comes under increasing pressure from more dynamic brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Environmental concerns to return over forecast period to challenge future growth prospects

Functional water to continue recording strong off-trade performance

Flavoured bottled water and smaller formats to resume growth over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105