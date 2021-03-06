RTD Tea in the United Kingdom Research Report 2020-2026

Despite recording positive demand in 2020, off-trade volume sales of RTD tea, a category dominated by the still format, is set to experience overall slower growth. The category is traditionally linked to on-the-go consumption, and tends to carry a higher than average unit price compared to other soft drinks, in addition to often being sold in smaller formats to best cater to away-from-home needs. The emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in March resulted in a higher proportion of th…
Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research
reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
RTD Tea in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for RTD tea slows due to reduced purchasing power and fewer on-the-go consumption occasions
Natural energy boost and greater focus on promoting good gut health during pandemic supports kombucha’s strong performance
Lipton remains overall leader but continues to lose ground to dynamic kombucha brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Low calorie/sugar content to continue to attract consumers and drive growth of RTD tea over forecast period
Niche of on-trade set to recover
Carbonated RTD tea and kombucha to continue to expand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
….continued
