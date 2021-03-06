Hot Drinks in India Research Report 2020-2026

In 2020 retail value sales of tea maintained the performance of the previous year, while volume sales saw a weaker a performance. The wholesale price of tea rose dramatically, primarily due to the lockdown implemented at the end of March. This resulted in a drop in production, which also caused disruption to the supply chain. In conjunction, an extended period of rainfall compounded matters further. India is traditionally a tea-drinking market, and even during lockdown in-home consumption remain.
Euromonitor International's Tea in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
Table of Contents
Tea in India
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tea-loving Indians seek products offering added-value health benefits
Companies use new models, marketing campaigns, e-commerce and packaging to drive sales
Tata Consumer Products adopts state-level approach, targets consumers with reduced incomes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Millennials a key consumer segment going forward, added-value health properties to gain importance
E-commerce offers potential as a result of pandemic
Foodservice players adopt strategic approaches in order to compete
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
….continued
