Hot Drinks in India Research Report 2020-2026

Juice in the UK has been struggling for a number of years in terms of demand through both off-trade and on-trade, due to increased scrutiny regarding its high sugar content, and overly processed content in terms of preservatives and additives, as a result of the rising health and wellness trend, and exacerbated by negative press coverage. This particularly impacted demand for reconstituted 100% juice, juice drinks (up to 24% juice), nectars, and coconut and other plant waters

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Juice in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite struggling pre-pandemic, off-trade juice sales benefit from perceived immune-boosting effects in 2020

Reduced sugar, not from concentrates and fortified functional juice experience rising demand

Innocent and Tropicana maintain leadership in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade space to take longer to recover but higher growth rates set to impact off-trade performance

Greater functionality within juice expected whilst coconut and other plant-based waters set to return to decline

Likely impact of HFFS law on juice

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

