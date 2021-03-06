Tracking as a Service Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Wabco, Verizon, Honeywell

Tracking-as-a-service can be defined a solution based on the cloud where it helps industries to track their day-to-day business processes. It used in the supply chain and logistics industry to track inventories, vehicles, and assets. The platform is used by enterprises in retail and manufacturing industries, where goods are delivered regularly, and deployment of a tracking system is necessary for remote monitoring. Cloud-based tracking systems are gaining popularity because the data can be transmitted instantly in a cloud-based ICT infrastructure. Also, the growing use of electronic monitoring for personal and professional work is anticipated to boost the market growth of tracking-as-a-service.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Motorola Solutions (United States), Wabco (United States), AT&T (United States), Zebra Technologies (United States), Verizon (United States), Geotab (Canada), Blackline Safety (Canada), Spidertracks (New Zealand), Honeywell (United States), Trimble (United States).

Market Drivers

Upsurging Use of Mobile Technology

Need To Improve Fleet Operator Efficiency

Market Trend

Emergence of Eye Tracking Systems

Restraints

Privacy Concerns Regarding Electronic Monitoring System

Challenges

Limited Control Given To Customers

The Global Tracking as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Platform-as-a-service, Software-as-a-service), End User (Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Consumer electronics, Transportation, Distribution & Delivery, Healthcare, Security, Others), Location (Indoor, Outdoor)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tracking as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Tracking as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Tracking as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Tracking as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Tracking as a Service Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Tracking as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Tracking as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



