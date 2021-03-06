Third Party Logistics Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : FedEx, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker

Latest released the research study on Global Third Party Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Third Party Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Third Party Logistics. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL (Germany), United Parcel Service (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Maersk Logistics (United States), DB Schenker (Germany), Kuehne+Nagel Inc. (Switzerland), Panalpina World Transport Ltd. (Switzerland), Union Pacific Corporation (United States), BNSF Railway Company (United States), AmeriCold Logistics LLC (United States),.

Third Party Logistics Overview

Third party logistics also known as 3PL. It refers to any service that includes storing and distribution items. Additionally, Third-party logistics in logistics and supply chain management is a firm’s use of third-party dealings to outsource elements of the firm’s delivery and completion services. There are various type of 3PL such as dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management (DTM), international transportation management (ITM), logistics software, warehousing & distribution and others. Railways, roadways, waterways and airways are the transportation mode used in third party logistics.

Market Trends

Increasing Dependency of E-Commerce Industry

Adoption of Industry Specific Logistic Services

Drivers

Rising Demand of 3PL Industry due to Dynamic Market Condition

Enhancement in Global Economy

Challenges

Straighten Government Rules

Restraints

Lack of Internal Control

High Production Price

The Global Third Party Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Logistics Software, Warehousing & Distribution, Others), Application (Manufacturing Units, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Third Party Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Third Party Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Third Party Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Third Party Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Third Party Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Third Party Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Third Party Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Third Party Logistics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

