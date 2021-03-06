Concentrates in Chile Market Research Report 2020-2026

COVID-19 was undoubtedly the biggest influence on retail current value sales of packaged food in Chile during 2020. With restaurants, schools and many workplaces closed for an extended period and consumers spending more time at home, there was a surge in home cooking. This provided a significant boost to retail current value sales of such kitchen essentials as edible oils. Conversely, retail current value sales of packaged food products typically consumed on the go were negatively affected. Ther…
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Packaged Food in Chile
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
COVID-19 hits foodservice particularly hard, as it shifted demand to retail channel
Pandemic will slow, but not derail, demand growth for healthier and more natural ingredients
COVID-19 and third party delivery apps are reshaping foodservice
Consumer Foodservice
COVID-19 turbocharges growth in the use of delivery apps
Restaurants turn to packaged food and drive throughs to claw back lost volume sales
Burger King dips its toe in plant-based burgers
Category Data
….continued
