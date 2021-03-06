Global Consumer Lifestyles in South Africa Market Research Report 2021

summary
South Africa is still very much a land of haves and have-nots. With 56% of the population living below the national poverty line and unemployment at 28%, purchasing power for many is extremely limited. Moreover, even the most affluent consumers are becoming more price-sensitive as living costs rise and the economy remains weak. Also shaping lifestyles are the ageing population, rising crime levels, a higher number of single households, internet expansion and growing health awareness.
Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in South Africa report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Lifestyles in South Africa
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018
Top Five Consumer Trends
Spending Habits Adapt To Tough Times
Personal Safety Remains A Priority
Online Shopping Soars in Line With Growing Connectivity
Growing Concern for Health
Burgeoning Social Media Use
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)
Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030
Kids (aged 3-7)
Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030
Tweens (aged 8-12)
Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030
Teens (13-17)
Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030
Young Adults (18-29)
Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)
Middle Youth (30-44)
Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus
Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)
Mid-lifers (45-64)
Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus
Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)
Later-lifers (65-79)
Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus
Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)
Seniors (80+)
Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030
House and Home
the Home Space
Chart 16 Home Ownership 2017-2030
Chart 17 Households by Type 2017-2030
Chart 18 Households by Urban and Rural 2017-2030
Chart 19 Age Distribution of Consumers by Dwelling Type 2017
Running Costs
Chart 20 Household Running Costs 2017-2030
Chart 21 Housing-related Spending Intentions
Spending and Saving
Attitudes Towards Spending
Chart 22 Discretionary Item or Service Spending Intentions: 2017-2018
Attitudes Towards Savings
Chart 23 Disposable Income and Savings 2012-2017
Chart 24 Saving and Spending Intentions 2017-2018
Shopping
Main Household Shop
Chart 25 Household Shop by Retailer Type 2017
Chart 26 Shopping Habits, Attitudes and Influencers
Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods
Shopping Online
Chart 27 Spending on Internet Retailing 2017
Chart 28 Motivations for Shopping Online vs In-store
Eating and Drinking
Eating Habits
Chart 29 Consumer Spending on Food by Type: 2017
Chart 30 Preferences, Preparation, and Consumption of Food
Chart 31 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Food 2017
Drinking Habits
Chart 32 Consumer Spending on Drinks by Type 2017
Chart 33 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks 2017
Chart 34 Frequency of Drink Consumption Outside the Home
Grooming and Appearance
Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene
….Continued
