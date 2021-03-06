Global Lidl & Cia in RetailingMarket Research Report 2024

Summary

Lidl & Cia in Retailing (Portugal)

After 21 years operating in Portugal, Lidl's main strategy for the country is to convince Portuguese consumers that the brand is no longer purely a discount retailer. While at the beginning of operations Lidl outlets only sold private label products, the reality is changing as it adapts to Portugal. Nonetheless the low-price strategy is certain to remain Lidl's focus. After a period of incisive expansion throughout the country, Lidl's goal is likely to be investment in the continued refurbishment of its stores.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIDL & CIA IN RETAILING (PORTUGAL)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 Lidl & Cia: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Lidl & Cia: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

