Global Consumer Lifestyles in Russia Market Research Report 2021

Poverty and regional imbalances continue to affect Russia’s expenditure patterns. With purchasing power falling over the past four years, consumers have become highly price-sensitive and are seeking discounts and bargains wherever possible. Meanwhile, lifestyles are being shaped by issues such as increased digitalisation, which is impacting leisure and shopping habits and driving the sharing economy; growing health awareness; and an ageing population.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Russia report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Lifestyles in Russia

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumers Continue To Be Price-sensitive

Society Becomes Increasingly Digitalised

Health Awareness Is Beginning To Grow

City-dwellers Embrace Sharing Economy

Young People Leaving the Country Creates “brain Drain”

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030

Kids (aged 3-7)

Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030

Tweens (aged 8-12)

Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030

Teens (13-17)

Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030

Young Adults (18-29)

Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)

Middle Youth (30-44)

Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus

Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)

Mid-lifers (45-64)

Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus

Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)

Later-lifers (65-79)

Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus

Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)

Seniors (80+)

Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030

House and Home

the Home Space

Chart 16 Home Ownership 2017-2030

Chart 17 Households by Type 2017-2030

Chart 18 Households by Urban and Rural 2017-2030

Chart 19 Age Distribution of Consumers by Dwelling Type 2017

Running Costs

Chart 20 Household Running Costs 2017-2030

Chart 21 Housing-related Spending Intentions

Spending and Saving

Attitudes Towards Spending

Chart 22 Discretionary Item or Service Spending Intentions: 2017-2018

Attitudes Towards Savings

Chart 23 Disposable Income and Savings 2012-2017

Chart 24 Saving and Spending Intentions 2017-2018

Shopping

Main Household Shop

Chart 25 Household Shop by Retailer Type 2017

Chart 26 Shopping Habits, Attitudes and Influencers

Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods

Shopping Online

Chart 27 Spending on Internet Retailing 2017

Chart 28 Motivations for Shopping Online vs In-store

Eating and Drinking

Eating Habits

Chart 29 Consumer Spending on Food by Type: 2017

Chart 30 Preferences, Preparation, and Consumption of Food

Chart 31 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Food 2017

Drinking Habits

Chart 32 Consumer Spending on Drinks by Type 2017

Chart 33 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks 2017

Chart 34 Frequency of Drink Consumption Outside the Home

Grooming and Appearance

Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene

Chart 35 Consumer Expenditure on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care by Men and Women 2017

Chart 36 Total Consumer Expenditure Compared with Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care by Men and Women 2017

….Continued

