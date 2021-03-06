Global Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo Lda in Retailing Market Research Report 2024

Summary

Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo Lda in Retailing (Portugal)

Jerónimo Martins’ strategy for the forecast period is expected to focus on maintaining a leading position in retailing. In an increasingly fierce competitive environment, the retailing group is determined to boost sales through its supermarkets and achieve a higher share. In order to achieve this goal, Jerónimo Martins is expected to invest in order to improve its cost efficiency and the profitability of its operations in Portugal. The proximity concept is also likely to be emphasised. In additi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902727-jeronimo-martins-distribuicao-de-produtos-de-consumo-lda-in-retailing-portugal

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/feminine-care-sanitary-napkin-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pig-farming-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-21

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultra-slim-tv-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-28

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bio-electronics-2021-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

JERÓNIMO MARTINS – DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE PRODUTOS DE CONSUMO LDA IN RETAILING (PORTUGAL)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105