Global Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Research Report 2021

summary

Henkel recorded another year of positive growth in beauty in 2017, however the company continues to perform below industry average due to its strong historic reliance on colourants, a category with limited prospects. To ensure future growth, Henkel is therefore working at expanding its product portfolio focusing on other hair care categories as well as skin care, while targeting faster-growing markets and reaching new consumer segments through its new clean beauty offer and digital campaigns.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555569-henkel-ag-co-kgaa-in-beauty-and-personal-care-world

Euromonitor International’s Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-switch-point-heating-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-bullets-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dressing-vinegar-condiments-market-2020-growth-strategies-recent-trends-size-business-perception-to-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-condom-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-17

Table of Contents

Retail Tissue in the Middle East and Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105