Global Internet Retailing in Ireland Market Research Report 2021

Internet retailing will continue to see the fastest growth over the forecast period. High-speed broadband penetration levels are expected to improve considerably across rural Ireland, with most urban areas already having excellent connectivity. Mobile commerce will also grow at a rapid pace due to the roll out of 4G networks even further and as smartphone technology continues to improve. More consumers are expected to shop via their phones and while app purchases will increase, a significant num…
Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Ireland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Internet Retailing To See Strong Growth Over Forecast Period
Brexit Poses Challenge for Channel
More Competition Expected for Grocery Internet Retailers
Competitive Landscape
Amazon Maintains Position As Leading Internet Retailer in Ireland
Health and Beauty Specialists Increasing Presence Within Channel
Affiliate Marketing Continues To Drive Mobile Internet Retailing Sales Growth
Channel Data
Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Continued Recovery Positively Impacts Retail Sales
Retailers Concerned for Future As Brexit Is on the Horizon
Internet and Mobile Internet Retailing Driving Growth
Grocery Retailing in Ireland Remains Highly Competitive
Retailing Expected To Perform Well, But Challenges and Changes Anticipated
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 11 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 12 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 15 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 16 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 17 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 18 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 19 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 20 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 21 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 27 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 28 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 29 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 30 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 31 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 32 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 33 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 34 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 35 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 36 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 37 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 38 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 39 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 40 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
