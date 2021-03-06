Waste Heat Recovery System Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Foster Wheeler, Ormat Technologies, China Energy Recovery

AMA presents an in-depth overview of the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are Siemens AG (Germany),General Electric (United States),Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan),ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Alstom SA (France),Foster Wheeler AG (Switzerland),Econotherm Ltd. (United Kingdom),Thermax Ltd. (India),Ormat Technologies Inc. (United States),China Energy Recovery Inc. (China)

Waste heat recovery is the gathering of heat created as an undesired by-product of the operation of a piece of equipment or machinery to fill an anticipated purpose elsewhere. Waste heat recovery methods range from the simple to the complex. A household water drain heat recovery is the common simple example of waste heat recovery. On more complex side, heat recovered from liquid cooling systems in data centers can be used for parts of the facilities where warmer temperatures are expected. Other sources of waste heat that can be recovered for practical uses contain car exhaust, industrial exhaust, thermoelectric generation and turbines. Depending on the application, the heat itself may be the desired product or may be subjected to another process to offer clean electricity.

by Application (Steam and Power Generation, Pre-Heating), End User (Petroleum Refining, Chemical, Metal Production and Casting, Paper and Pulp, Others)

Rising Development of Sustainable Energy

Introduction of Strict Emission Regulations

Growing Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Initial Investment Costs is High

Complexity Associated With Waste Heat Recovery System

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



