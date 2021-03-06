Intelligent Power Distribution Unit Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOsT Analysis by 2025 | BMC Manufacturing, Cyber Power Systems, Schneider Electric

AMA presents an in-depth overview of the Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are Cyber Power Systems (United States),Raritan (United States),Schneider Electric (France),Vertiv (United States),Eaton (Ireland),Cisco Systems (United States),PDU Expert (United Kingdom),Enlogic (United States),Hewlett Packward Enterprise (United States),Elcom International (India),The Siemon Company (United States),BMC Manufacturing (Ireland)

An intelligent power distribution unit is used to maintain a steady flow of power supply in various electronic components and equipment. It is a reality for many businesses. The Asia Pacific is leading market share due to an increase in the digitization and more usage of cloud-based services. The future market of intelligent power distribution is having strong potential in Telecom and IT, the Healthcare sector.

The Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Metered, Monitored, Switched, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Application (Datacenters, Industrial Power Solutions, VoIP Phone Systems, Educational Labs, Commercial Applications/ Network Closet), Industry (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Government, Energy), Power Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase)

What’s Trending in Market:

Increasing Demand for Hot-Swap Intelligent PDUs in Datacenters

High Adoption of Single-Phase Intelligent PDUs

Growth Drivers:

Rise in Demand for High-Power Capacities in High Power Density Environments

Increase in Demand of Intelligent Products in Datacenters

Rising Concern About Environmental and Safety in Developed Countries

Restraints:

Challenges:

Maintaining Power System Reliability

Power and Cooling Is the Top Challenge Faced By All Datacenter Operations & Management Professionals

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Intelligent Power Distribution Unit Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



