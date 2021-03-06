Global Adult Mouth CareMarket Research Report 2024

Summary

Adult Mouth Care in Singapore

Increasingly hectic lifestyles and the availability of a wide range of foodservice options led to consumers dining out more often over the review period, and increasingly indulging in fried food. This, in turn, led to an increased number of cases of stomatitis, along with consumers not drinking enough plain water during hot and humid weather. On the other hand, the ageing population also drove demand for adult mouth care products as dry mouth is a common ailment among older consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Adult Mouth Care in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Adult Mouth Care: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Adult Mouth Care: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Adult Mouth Care: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Adult Mouth Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Adult Mouth Care: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Adult Mouth Care: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Consumer Health Posts Another Year of Solid Value Growth

Glucosamine the Fastest Growing Product in Consumer Health

International Players Hold Sway

Internet Retailing the Fastest Growing Distribution Channel

Consumer Health Expected To Record Further Positive Value Growth Over the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

A Growing Ageing Population

Singapore One of the Most Sleep-deprived Countries

…continued

