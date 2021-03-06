Global Food Preparation Appliances in China Market Research Report 2021

summary
Food preparation appliances saw modest growth at the end of the review period, with the strong performance of blenders and mixers being partly offset by falling volumes in juice extractors and other food preparation appliances. The growing popularity of blenders is itself playing a notable role in the contraction of both juice extractors and other food preparation appliances. With improved functionality and the health and wellness trend stimulating interest in the nutritional value of whole frui…
Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Blenders taking sales away from juice extractors and other food preparation appliances
Blenders sees strong growth and upmarket trend
Internet retailing driving growth in food preparation appliances
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Joyoung responds to maturity in key category
Midea and Zhejiang Supor Cookware benefit from strong growth in blenders
Domestic brands remain dominant
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation
Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements
Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want
Internet retailing continues to gain share
Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 12 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 13 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 14 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 16 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 32 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 33 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
….continued
