Global Asian Speciality Drinks in Portugal Market Research Report 2021

Asian speciality drinks has seen steady, double-digit value growth since 2013, when actual sales were no longer too negligible to note. Interest in these drinks grew in tandem with the growth and success of Asian food served in on-trade and specialised outlets and increased availability and demand for Asian products in the retailing channel. Moreover, economic recovery and rising household purchasing power coupled with the increasing desire of Portuguese consumers to experiment with novel and ex…
Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Sales Benefit From Growing Interest in Asian Consumer Foodservice
High Unit Prices Could Pose Constraint To Growth
Competitive Landscape
Distribution Is Expected To Widen As Sushi Bars Continue To Appear in Modern Retailing Channels, But the Category Will Likely Remain Niche
Ramune Hata Kqsen Increases Its Dominant Value Share of Asian Speciality Drinks
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Strong Player Focus on Adding Value, Especially Functional Benefits, Helps Drive Growth of Soft Drinks in 2019
After Players Adjust To Sugar Tax Changes Without Yet Significant Further Impact, Government Imposes Restrictions on Marketing and Advertising
Within the Highly Fragmented and Competitive Soft Drinks Market, Private Label Struggles To Overcome Advantages of Branded Players
Product Developments Characterised by A Focus on Responding To Health and Wellness Trends
Strong Economy, Tourism and Players’ Focus on Providing Healthier Soft Drinks Are Expected To Drive Value Growth Over the Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019
Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 31 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 32 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 33 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
….continued
