Global Small Cooking Appliances in China Market Research Report 2021

Coffee machines registered strong growth at the end of the review period, led by the rapid expansion of hard pod coffee machines. The popularity of coffee machines was underpinned by consumers’ increasing purchasing power and growing emphasis on enhancing their quality of life. The ongoing exposure to Western-style coffee culture through the expansion of specialist coffee shops, especially in first-tier cities, has also encouraged consumers to find ways to enjoy good quality coffee at home. Furt…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Exposure to coffee culture boosts demand for coffee machines

IH technology gains in popularity

Internet retailing becoming increasingly important in manufacturers’ strategies

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Midea’s lead underpinned by a broad offer and strong brand reputation

Xiaomi focuses on IH technology and connectivity

Guangdong continues dynamic expansion

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 33 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 34 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

….continued

