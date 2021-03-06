Global Refrigeration Appliances in China Market Research Report 2021

summary
Refrigeration appliances’ high level of penetration significantly limits its potential for volume growth, with a slow housing market acting as a further constraint at the end of the review period. With first purchases insufficient to support significant growth, replacement demand for premium models, such as fridge freezers with four or more doors and side-by-side models, is becoming an increasingly important growth driver in the category. Side-by-side fridge freezers with capacities of 511-595 l…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951971-refrigeration-appliances-in-china
Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-autoimmune-diseases-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Major Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oven-bags-and-pouches-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fossil-fuel-electric-power-generation-market-analysis-2021-trends-industry-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-computer-animation-system-market-segmentation-application-technology-market-analysis-research-report-2020-2026-2020-02-14
Table of Contents
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Targeting demand for larger capacity
Growing focus on value-adding technology
Smart concept at an early stage of development
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leader targets upmarket shift in demand
Domestic players dominate
Haier’s new fridge freezer offers large capacity and diversified storage
CHART 1 Haier’s Casarte 4-door fridge freezer
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridges: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridges: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 17 Distribution of Refrigeration Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 18 Production of Refrigeration Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation
Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements
Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want
Internet retailing continues to gain share
Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion
MARKET INDICATORS
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/