Global Microwaves in China Market Research Report 2021

summary

Microwaves saw volumes fall in 2019 as it suffered from maturity and the negative impact of the health and wellness trend, which encouraged consumers to opt for cooking methods such as steaming rather than use microwaves. While built-in microwaves saw strong growth earlier in the review period, the category registered decline in 2019 as it suffered from competition from multi-functional built-in ovens enabling baking, steaming and microwaving. The consolidated character of microwaves has also pl…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Microwaves sees volumes fall

Potential in multi-functionality

Limited but growing interest in connected appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Midea extends lead

Foreign brands lag behind

Little incentive for smaller foreign players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Production of Microwaves: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 14 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 15 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 34 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

….continued

