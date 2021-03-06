Global Large Cooking Appliances in China Market Research Report 2021

summary
The Chinese Government’s efforts to restrict property developers’ financing in order to prevent speculation and control housing prices had a negative impact on large cooking appliances at the end of the review period, as it led to marked declines in built-in hobs and cooker hoods. However, government policies are set to play a role in driving expansion in large cooking appliances during the forecast period, as furnished housing policies in key provinces require basic kitchen and bathroom applian…
Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Housing policies influencing category development
Contrasting growth opportunities in higher- and lower-tier cities
Dynamism in emergent categories
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leader targets high-end demand but also looks beyond higher-tier cities
Zhejiang Media Industrial Co Ltd faces growing competition in range cookers
Entive S8 targets rising demand for high-end range cookers
CHART 1 Entive range cookers S8
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Large Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 15 Production of Large Cooking Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation
Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements
Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want
Internet retailing continues to gain share
Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 20 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 21 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 22 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 23 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 24 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 29 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 30 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 31 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 32 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 33 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 34 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 35 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 40 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 41 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
….continued
