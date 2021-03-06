Global Home Laundry Appliances in China Market Research Report 2021

summary

With the category already having achieved a high level of penetration and the constraint of a slow housing market, upgrading replacements proved to be the key driver of growth in home laundry appliances at the end of the review period. Larger washing capacities, lower abrasion, and drying functions proved to be important features as consumers looked to upgrade their appliances. In line with this shift in demand, front-loading washing machines offering lower abrasion during the washing process an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951968-home-laundry-appliances-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corneal-transplantation-surgical-instrument-package-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aquaculture-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-2021-global-market—innovation-technologies-applications-verticals-strategies-forecasts-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-hybrid-inverter-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-08-24

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Upgrading drives growth

Growing range of value-adding features gaining in popularity

Expanding range of smart appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Haier maintains lead with broad and diverse offer

BSW Household Appliances Ltd dominates automatic dryers

New Mijia automatic washer dryer targets key demand trends

CHART 1 Mijia automatic washer dryer

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 17 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 18 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 19 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105