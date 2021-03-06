Global Dishwashers in China Market Research Report 2021

summary

Dishwashers registered dynamic volume growth in 2019, as it continued to expand rapidly from a low base. The category has not yet achieved the level of penetration seen in developed markets, but is seeing demand significantly enhanced by the increasingly hectic character of modern urban lifestyles. Modern consumers tend to save time regarding household chores, such as dishwashing, to spend more time on recreation and relaxation amid busy daily schedules. Moreover, intensifying pricing competitio…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Convenience and affordability underpin rising demand

Increasing range of products targeting local demand

Strong growth forecast, but property market will be influential

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

BSW Household Appliances sees share eroded by domestic players’ expansion

Competition intensified by new entrants

Haier targets health and wellness trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 15 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 16 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 17 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 35 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 36 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

SOURCES

….continued

