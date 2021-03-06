Non-Store Retailing in Ecuador Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Tariff surcharges established in March 2015 continued affecting non-store retailing in 2016, especially the direct selling and homeshopping channel. However, for internet retailing the most important factor was the same tariff surcharges, given that more consumers preferred to bring their products via courier in order to avoid tariff surcharges buying in Ecuador, and try to adapt their online purchasing, importing less than USD400 and with a weight under 4kg; however, with this “4×4” policy they…

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fintech-software-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Euromonitor International’s Non-Store Retailing in Ecuador report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-display-advertising-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Pure Play Retailers, Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neutral-cleaner-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-density-polyethylene-market-by-global-manufacturerstypesregions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

NON-STORE RETAILING IN ECUADOR

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Retailing Shows Slower Growth

Internet Retailing Gains Presence in Ecuador

Retailers and Specialists Aimed at Lower- and Middle-income Levels Perform Better

Continued Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Ecuadorian Economy Declines

Tariff Surcharges Continue Impacting Retail Sales in 2016

Tax Increases Affect Retail Sales

Operating Environment

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 10 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 12 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 13 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 14 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 15 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 16 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 17 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 18 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 19 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 20 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 23 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Other Terminology:

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201