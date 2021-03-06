Global Air Treatment Products in China Market Research Report 2021

summary

Volume growth in air treatment products slowed markedly in 2019, as air purifiers sales continued to fall significantly and air conditioners took a downward turn. The poor performance of air purifiers resulted from improved air quality, limited new product development and the fact that previous growth had been rapid and unsustainable. Volumes of air conditioners fell largely as a result of measures introduced by the Chinese Government to cool the housing market towards the end of the review peri…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951965-air-treatment-products-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hospitality-event-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gaming-mouses-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-radiography-testing-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/shapewear-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2020-10-21

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Falling sales of air purifiers and air conditioners slow growth

Innovation in air conditioners

Promoting more eco-friendly products

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Midea Group extends lead in 2019

AUX sees strong growth despite Gree accusations

Xiaomi launches new connected air conditioner

CHART 1 Mijia Internet Air Conditioner C1 (Xiaomi Inc)

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Production of Air Conditioners: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 14 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 15 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105