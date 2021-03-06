Global Air Treatment Products in China Market Research Report 2021

summary
Volume growth in air treatment products slowed markedly in 2019, as air purifiers sales continued to fall significantly and air conditioners took a downward turn. The poor performance of air purifiers resulted from improved air quality, limited new product development and the fact that previous growth had been rapid and unsustainable. Volumes of air conditioners fell largely as a result of measures introduced by the Chinese Government to cool the housing market towards the end of the review peri…
Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Falling sales of air purifiers and air conditioners slow growth
Innovation in air conditioners
Promoting more eco-friendly products
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Midea Group extends lead in 2019
AUX sees strong growth despite Gree accusations
Xiaomi launches new connected air conditioner
CHART 1 Mijia Internet Air Conditioner C1 (Xiaomi Inc)
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Production of Air Conditioners: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation
Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements
Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want
Internet retailing continues to gain share
Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 14 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 15 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 16 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
….continued
