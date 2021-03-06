Global Personal Care Appliances in China Market Research Report for 2020

Personal care appliances saw strong volume growth in the final year of the review period, supported by a significant increase in demand for oral care appliances. Rising consumer health-consciousness and increasing purchasing power are expanding the consumer base for personal care appliances and encouraging existing consumers to upgrade to appliances that are perceived to be more effective and convenient.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Personal Care Appliances in China
Euromonitor International
April 2020
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Growing health-awareness and purchasing power drive strong growth
Electric facial cleansers expands strongly
Notable diversification of demand
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Flyco retains lead
Foreo targets new consumers
Dyson looks beyond affluent consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
