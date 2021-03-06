Global Qantas Airways Ltd in Travel (World) Market Research Report 2021

summary

Qantas Airways is Australia’s leading airline that offers both scheduled and low cost flights. The company is agile and offers not only passenger transportation, but also an extensive loyalty programme ecosystem and freight. The company’s strategy is to expand its premium scheduled operations, complementing them with a network of low cost operations.

Euromonitor International’s Qantas Airways Ltd in Travel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Travel market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Qantas Airways Ltd in Travel (World)

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Scope of the Report

Introduction

State of Play

Competitive Positioning

Operations

Key Findings

Appendix

….continued

