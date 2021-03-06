Global Vacuum Cleaners in Japan Market Research Report 2021

summary
As in other areas of consumer appliances, demand for time-saving convenience is a key influence on sales in vacuum cleaners. Consumers are leading ever busier lifestyles, particularly as more women, who were previously the main performers of household tasks, have entered paid employment. Consequently, there is considerable potential in appliances that reduce the time spent on household chores such as cleaning, or provide more convenient ways to go about such tasks. Stick vacuum cleaners’ dynamis…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555848-vacuum-cleaners-in-japan
Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-port-and-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-counterfeit-packaging-food-and-beverages-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-animal-identification-systems-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-interactive-marketing-market-2021-worldwide-covid-19-impact-analysis-business-opportunities-industry-size-share-key-applications-demands-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-12-09
Table of Contents
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Time-saving convenience a key influence on demand
Connectivity focused on robotic vacuum cleaners
Cylinder vacuum cleaners struggle to compete with the stick format
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Panasonic sees continued share erosion
Dyson continues to expand strongly
iRobot targets consumer base expansion
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation
Convenience and connectivity
Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting
Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing
Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 33 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 34 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/