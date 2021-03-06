Global Personal Care Appliances in Japan Market Research Report 2021

summary

Growing female participation in the paid workforce has led to women leading more publicly visible lifestyles and having increased purchasing power. This has served to boost demand for personal care appliances amongst female consumers and driven a premiumisation trend in the category. The high-end models in category leader, Panasonic’s offer, which are promoted for their value-added features such as moisturisation and fast-drying without damaging hair, performed well at the end of the review peri…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Demographic developments and manufacturer activity spur premiumisation trend

Price-conscious demand in body shavers

Distribution issues limit development of electric facial cleansers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Panasonic extends lead by targeting growing high-end demand amongst female consumers

Dyson maintains dynamism

Manufacturers working to extend range of consumer oral care regimes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation

Convenience and connectivity

Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting

Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing

Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 14 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 15 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 34 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

….continued

