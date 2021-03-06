Bottled Water in Chile Market Research Report 2020-2026

A slight decline has been seen in total volume sales of bottled water in 2020. On-trade sales have plummeted, affected by the closure of foodservice outlets to try and stop the spread of COVID-19, and capacity restrictions on reopening. However, although off-trade sales have continued to rise, this has been at only a marginally higher rate than seen in the previous year, with off-trade current value sales seeing slower growth than in 2019, and a slower increase than the rise in volume sales due…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201226-bottled-water-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislativ

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/climate-resilient-cities-resilient-building-design-and-planning-2021-02-25

pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enteral-feeding-devices-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-enteral-feeding-pumps-enteral-feeding-tubes-administration-sets-enteral-syringes-and-other-by-age-group-adult-and-pediatrics-by-application-oncology-gastroenterology-neurology-diabetes-hypermetabolism-and-others-by-end–user-hospital-homecare-setting-and-ambulatory-care-settings-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-all-terrain-vehicle-atv-side-by-side-vehicle-ssv-market-size-study-by-type-atv-ssv-by-end-use-game-family-leisure-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/iot-security-market-2020-global-trends-share-growth-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-08-13

Table of Contents

Bottled Water in Chile

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Some consumers turn to tap water in a difficult economic climate

Disruption to the progress of premium brands and a move towards larger formats

The leaders lose share as consumers turn to the cheapest options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow on-trade recovery, but off-trade sales will stimulate overall growth

E-commerce to maintain growth, especially in the flavoured and functional segments

Healthy living will continue to gain force

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105